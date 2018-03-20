Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world right now, and that means people want to watch characters from Epic’s last-player-standing shooter performing sexual acts on video. Searches for “Fortnite” on adult entertainment site Pornhub jumped 834 percent from September to March, according to Pornhub’s statisticians.

As you might expect, the popularity of pornographic Fortnite searches is correlated to the release and success of the game’s battle royale mode.

“After Fortnite launched in July of 2017, it only resulted in a handful of searches,” reads Pornhub’s blog. “Things really picked up at the end of September 2017 when Fortnite’s Battle Royale came out, and they have grown steadily since then.”

But searches really popped off after Drake streamed the game on Twitch on March 15.

If you’re confused and wondering what people are even looking for when they put “Fortnite” into the search bar on a site like Pornhub, well the site’s members often pair their search with terms like “hentai,” “sex,” and “butt.” So … they’re horny.

Fortnite is also not the only game people are looking to get naughty with. Pornhub notes that people often search for other related terms just before and after Fortnite. These include Overwatch, Team Fortress 2, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Pornhub previously reported that Overwatch saw a similar bump in adult-oriented interest during one of its betas. But it turns out that when you’ve got the need to bump digital uglies on the mind, just about any shooter will do.

Finally, Pornhub revealed that Kansas was the No. 1 state for Fortnite searches relative to other searches. Finland was the country with the most Fortnite searches proportionately. And men are 136 percent more likely to search for Fortnite on Pornhub than women.

Oh, and since the game is out on iOS but not Android, Apple iOS users are 77 percent more likely to look for Fortnite porn than their Google-using counterparts.

So congratulations to Epic for making a game that people love so much that they want to have sex with it.