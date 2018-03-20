WhatsApp cofounder Brian Acton said today people should get rid of their Facebook accounts. WhatsApp, a chat app with 1.5 billion monthly active users, was acquired by Facebook in February 2014 for more than $16 billion.

“It’s time,” Acton tweeted, followed by #deletefacebook.

Acton left WhatsApp in September 2017. His opposition to Facebook comes in what has been a bruising few days for the social media giant, making it even more clear how wrong CEO Mark Zuckerberg was to discount allegations that Facebook was used to impact 2016 presidential election results.

On Friday, Facebook announced it suspended Cambridge Analytica and its parent company, SCL Group, from its platform for the misuse of data by Cambridge Analytica. The personal information of 50 million Facebook users was reportedly harvested by the company linked to Donald Trump presidential campaign donor Robert Mercer and strategist Steve Bannon. The data was used to target voters, rather than for academic research.

Cambridge Analytica suspended CEO Alexander Nix today following the release of recordings by Channel 4 of Nix talking about the company’s role in the Trump presidential campaign and offering to blackmail the opposition for a potential client.

Since the revelations, Facebook’s market cap has fallen some $50 billion, and Zuckerberg has been noticeably absent. An emergency all-hands meeting reportedly held today at Facebook was led not by Zuckerberg or chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, but by deputy general counsel Paul Grewel.

Investigations have been launched by authorities in multiple countries, U.K. members of parliament, and attorney generals in the states of New York and Massachusetts. Both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica have also said they plan to launch their own audits into the matter.

Acton is the latest former Facebook executive to criticize the company. Last fall, former Facebook head of user growth Chamath Palihapitiya said Facebook is ripping apart the social fabric of society, while the company’s former president, Sean Parker, questioned Facebook’s effect on children’s brains.