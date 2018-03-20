Polish developer CD Projekt Red is starting a third team in that country to help it finish its upcoming sci-fi roleplaying adventure, Cyberpunk 2077. This new studio is CD Projekt Red Wrocław, which the company is starting the Polish city of the same name.

CD Projekt Red is bringing in 18 veterans from Polish studio Strange New Things to serve as the core of the Wrocław team. This will enable CD Projekt Red to put the team to work at once while also taking advantage of Poland’s growing tech scene. The company, which is best known for its series of The Witcher games, can now recruit talent in Wrocław without having to ask potential hires to relocate.

“Wrocław is one of the biggest and most technologically advanced cities in Poland and a playing field for serious creative talent,” CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński said in a statement. “I think the scope of our current and future projects, as well as the overall package we’re bringing in, will pull in people who were hesitant to move to Warsaw or Cracow.”

CD Projekt Red is coming off of years of supporting The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with new content, and now it is focused on delivering Cyberpunk 2077 to fans. The company teased Cyberpunk way back in 2013.

And now, the developer is beefing up its team to get the job done. I’m looking forward to playing it as a historical period piece at some point in the 2080s.