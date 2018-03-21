February saw a huge jump in downloads in the Minecraft Marketplace. Players on PC, mobile, and Xbox consoles downloaded 372,509 pieces of content from various creators, which is up from 239,062 downloads in January. Multiple new releases drove that increased Marketplace action, and you’ll see that reflected in the sales chart.

Every month on GamesBeat, I dive into the shop to see what is selling. You can take a look at past results right here. As predicted in January, the Minecraft audience was hungry for new content, and they showed up for the launches like City Life, Juliette’s Manor, and Love Dropper. Those three experiences have shot to the top of the chart and replaced other, repeat favorites. Of course, everyone knows the only content that I need this month is Teens!, which really speaks to my demographic.

Here’s the top 10 for February:

Top Performing Paid Content Content Rank Details Store description “City Life”

by PixelHeads 1 World

4.6/5 user rating

A medieval fantasy castle with complex architecture “Cruise through the big city in City Life! Chase down a bandit in your police car, save the day as a firefighter or take your dog for a walk.” “Juliette’s Manor”

by Imagiverse 2 World

4.4/5 user rating

An elegant mansion built in the style of European architecture. “The time has come for Juliette’s annual ball, and there is much to be done before guests arrive. Set the stage for a lavish party and experience its spectacle for yourself.” “Love Dropper”

by 3 World

3.7/5 user rating

A romance-themed game where you drop through a tunnel. “Fall in love as you plummet through Love Dropper’s collection of 12 droppers – each more difficult and beautiful than the last!” “Whiterock Castle”

by Blockception

4 World

4.7/5 user rating

A medieval fantasy castle with complex architecture “Explore the lands of Whiterock Castle and start your own adventure!” “Dinosaur Island”

by PixelHeads 5 World

4.5/5 user rating

Deal with a variety of dinosaurs on a tropical island. “Overrun by prehistoric beasts after the scientists lost control of their genetic experiments, explore and discover the hidden mysteries of this intriguing island.” “Summer Mini Games Festival”

by Noxcrew 6 World

4.4/5 user rating

A wonderland of obstacle courses and activity centers. “Take a daytrip and test your skills at Mini-Golf, Blocksketball and the shooting range. Other summertime shenanigans include playing Splashdown in a luxury boat, Spleef in a volcano and monkeying around in the Aqua Jungle.” “Sunnyside Academy”

by Imagiverse 7 World

4.3/5 user rating

A functioning town with a school at its center. “Gear up for school with friends, or tackle solo assignments, build your own home and help maintain the town in this colorful neighborhood!” “The Crater”

by Blockception 8 World

4.2/5 user rating

A settlement inside of a huge impact crater. “A vast crater is the setting of this survival spawn – the result of a devastating meteorite impact and now a remnant of destruction turned into an idyllic spawn.” “Frostfall”

by 9 Texture pack

5/5 user rating

Revamps every texture to make things look more comic-book-like. “The Great Kingdom of Frostfall has been claimed by a dragon! Take back the majestic castle, use it as your beautiful new home and conquer the rest of the world on the backs of dragons.” “Teens!”

by Vsumi/Pixel² 10 Texture pack

4.8/5 user rating

A collection of 20 skins that make your characters looks like hip teens/Jeff Grubb. “Join your friends and experience the golden years as you dress up in a stylish suit and tie, or rock out in a onesie with this colorful community made skin pack.”

Here’s the most-downloaded content that people earned through in-game means without spending money:

City Life Juliette’s Manor Dinosaur Island Wildlife: Arctic Wildlife: Svanna PureBDcraft Love Dropper Lapis Lagoon DestrotoBot 5000 Dragon Hero

I got in touch with the Noxcrew this month, and I’ll run my interview with that team soon. See you back here next month!