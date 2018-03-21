After releasing a new Windows 10 build from the RS4 branch yesterday, Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview for PCs. This build is from the RS5 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update the company plans to release much later this year. The next update will come sooner (next month), from the RS4 branch.

Windows 10 is a service, meaning it was built in a very different way from its predecessors so it can be regularly updated with not just fixes, but new features, too. Microsoft has released four major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, and Fall Creators Update.

This RS5 build is for Windows Insiders who have chosen the Skip Ahead option, meaning they continue to receive builds from the RS_PRERELEASE branch. Only a small subset of Insiders can opt into Skip Ahead, as Microsoft still needs testers helping with RS4.

This desktop build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue where If you try to open a file that is available online-only from OneDrive that hasn’t been previously downloaded to your PC (marked with a green checkmark in File Explorer), your PC could bugcheck (GSOD).

Fixed an issue resulting in the Emoji Panel not working in the last two flights.

When a process in Task Manager is suspended, or has suspended child processes, you’ll now see an icon indicating as much in the Status column of the Processes tab.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS5 branch from 17623 (made available to testers on March 16) to build 17627.

It’s a little odd that Microsoft would release this build with so few changes. It would appear the company is serious about releasing RS5 builds in parallel with the RS4 branch, even if there isn’t much to show (Insiders have noticed that the build numbers for closely-released builds from both branches tend to be always exactly 500 apart).

This build has three known issues:

If you open Settings and clicking on any links to the Microsoft Store or links in tips, Settings will crash. This includes the links to get themes and fonts from the Microsoft Store, as well as the link to Windows Defender.

When opening .html or .pdf files from the local system (double-click, right-click > open), Microsoft Edge will not render the loaded content if Microsoft Edge wasn’t already running before opening the file. To work around the issue, you can open the file again without closing Microsoft Edge.

On resuming from sleep, the desktop may be momentarily visible before the Lock screen displays as expected.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.