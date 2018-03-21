The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won Game of the Year tonight at this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards, and absolutely nobody was surprised. It beat out Platinum Games’ Nier: Automata, Guerrilla Games’ Horizon: Zero Dawn, and fellow Nintendo blockbuster Super Mario Odyssey. The GDC Awards ceremony is an annual event during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

In addition to winning Game of the Year, The Legend of Zelda also won Best Audio and Best Design. Studio MDHR’s Cuphead and Buried Signal’s Gorogoa also did well, taking home two awards each.

Here are the rest of tonight’s winners: