The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won Game of the Year tonight at this year’s Game Developers Choice Awards, and absolutely nobody was surprised. It beat out Platinum Games’ Nier: Automata, Guerrilla Games’ Horizon: Zero Dawn, and fellow Nintendo blockbuster Super Mario Odyssey. The GDC Awards ceremony is an annual event during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.
In addition to winning Game of the Year, The Legend of Zelda also won Best Audio and Best Design. Studio MDHR’s Cuphead and Buried Signal’s Gorogoa also did well, taking home two awards each.
Here are the rest of tonight’s winners:
- Best Debut: Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
- Best Mobile Game: Gorogoa (Buried Signal)
- Best Narrative: What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow)
- Best Technology: Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)
- Best Audio: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Best Visual Art: Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
- Best Design: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Best VR/AR Game: Superhot VR (Superhot Team)
- Audience Award: Nier: Automata (Platinum Games)
- Innovation Award: Gorogoa (Buried Signal)
- Ambassador of the Year Award: Rami Ismail
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Tim Schafer
- Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)