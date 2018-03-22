There’s probably no better way to show off Google’s ARCore augmented reality tech than a tabletop version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. So that’s what Grab Games‘ new GameviewAR is offering right now to Android users — a preview of what the company hopes will become a central “destination for augmented reality replays of your favorite esports.”

Officially debuted at GDC, GameviewAR enables any Android phone with ARCore to display a complete Counter-Strike map on a table, streaming battles that can be watched from your choice of angles. Holding your phone as a window into the action, you can walk around, zoom, lean, or rotate the playfield at will. Video controls let you replay and record your favorite moments, too.

GameviewAR is starting with “selected” CS:GO matches, but it’s tied in with the eSports League, and uses both Unreal Engine 4 and ARCore, so it’s not limited to just one game. To that end, Grab Games says it will add tournaments, live games, highlights, additional games, and new features to the service over time.

GameviewAR is available now as a free download from the Google Play store.