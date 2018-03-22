Google today announced that it’s giving users the power to send or request money with their voice by bringing Google Pay to Google Assistant on Android and iOS smartphones in the U.S. Google’s Home smart speakers will be able to do the same in the coming months, the company said in a blog post.

Apple began to offer P2P payments through Siri with the introduction of iOS 11 last fall, and Amazon’s Alexa may get P2P payments later this year.

Funds sent with Google Assistant can be received by any person in your contacts, even if the recipient doesn’t have Google Pay. People without Google Pay accounts can be guided through the Google Pay account creation process by Google Assistant when they ask to make their first payment. Users with the Google Pay app will receive a notification when a payment is received, a process that only takes a second to transfer.

Just like Google Pay on Android phones, Google Assistant can send up to $9,999 in a single payment.

Though payments can be initiated with Google Assistant, the experience is not entirely hands-free, as you must authorize each payment with your smartphone, either with a fingerprint scan or by entering your password. The same requirements will be necessary when Google Pay comes to Home smart speakers later this year, a Google spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email.

Google will have more to share about the role of Voice Match, Google’s voice identification service, when Google Pay is introduced for Home smart speakers, the spokesperson said.

To send payments, simply say, “Hey Google, send Charlotte $15 for lunch today” or “Hey Google, request $20 from Sam for the show tonight.”

In January, Google combined Android Pay and Google Wallet into a single service called Google Pay. The Google Pay app made its debut last month, at which time the company announced plans to bring the digital payment service to Google Assistant and “all Google products.”