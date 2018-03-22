Konami is still releasing video games, and it is going to keep that trend up at least through September when it launches the updated Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – Mars for PC and PlayStation 4. This reworked version will introduce support for resolutions up to 4K along with a general overhaul to its visuals.

The publisher released a new video of how the game is coming along today. The 145-second clip shows a series of scenes from Zone of the Ender: The 2nd Runners and compares them across various versions. This demonstrates how crisp and vibrant the game looks now, and it also shows the increased level of detail you get from 4K.

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner debuted on PlayStation 2 in 2003. It is a third-person mech fighter from Hideo Kojima, the creator of the Metal Gear franchise. Through its campaign, players controlled giant mecha called orbital frames. As the pilot of the orbital frame Jehuty, you must take on other giant enemies in an effort to protect your world.

In addition to the graphical enhancements, Konami is adding support for virtual reality headsets. The game will function with Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR. This is the first time players will have the opportunity to get into the cockpit of an orbital frame, as the previous Zone of the Enders games