The Curse of Monkey Island is a beautiful, hand-drawn point-and-click adventure game from LucasArt’s golden age. It’s also been nearly impossible to buy, as the 1997 classic hasn’t been available on digital stores. But no more!

The Curse of Monkey Island is now available on GOG, a digital game store that specializes in DRM-free (digital rights management) versions of classic games. Now, in collaboration with Disney (which owns Monkey Island after buying LucasFilm), CMI is easily accessible.

This is the third entry in the Monkey Island series, which is famous for its clever puzzles and humor set in a world of pirates and adventure. The first two games used pixel art, but The Curse of Monkey Island features colorful, vibrant, hand-drawn graphics. It’s still stunning today.

The Curse of Monkey Island costs $7 on GOG. You can also buy it as part of a bundle with the special editions of the first two games for a sale price of $15.