Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview for PCs, the third this week, with Cortana Show Me. This build is from the RS4 branch, which represents the next Windows 10 update the company has yet to announce (but is expected to ship in April). There is no new build from the RS5 branch today.

Windows 10 is a service, meaning it was built in a very different way from its predecessors so it can be regularly updated with not just fixes, but new features, too. Microsoft has released four major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, and Fall Creators Update.

Microsoft is introducing a new feature called Cortana Show Me (available in U.K. English, U.S. English, and German), your guide to Windows 10 settings. The app is available in preview for download from the Microsoft Store. Interestingly, the URL suggests the feature used to be called Cortana Follow Me.

The app shows you how to change settings step-by-step. You can launch guides directly from the app homepage, but eventually you will be able to ask questions with just your voice. There are 15 guides so far:

Update Windows

Check if an app is installed



Uninstall an app

Change your desktop background

Use Airplane Mode

Change your display brightness

Add nearby printers or scanners

Change your default programs

Change your screen resolution

Turn off Windows Defender Security Center

Run a security scan

Change Wi-Fi settings

Change your power settings

Discover Bluetooth devices

Check your version of Windows

Presumably this app will eventually become part of Windows 10, assuming users like it. Cortana aside, this build doesn’t have any other changes. Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS4 branch from 17127 (made available to testers on March 20) to build 17128.

The build has no known issues and in fact removes the watermark from the lower right-hand corner of the desktop. But Microsoft isn’t yet ready to call this the final build for the next update:

This does not mean this is the final build as we are not done yet. We’re just now beginning the phase of checking in final code to prepare for the final release. The only difference between this build and Build 17127 from Tuesday is the removal of the watermark. However, we’ve got more fixes being checked in for the next flight.

Even this close to the final release, don’t install this on your production machine.