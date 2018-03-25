The modern global supply chain is defined by scale — billions of transactions and terabytes of data across multiple systems, with businesses generating more every moment. Traditional supply chain management (SCM) practices are quickly becoming outmatched by the ceaseless onslaught of information.

When a problem arises in inventory carrying costs or availability, financial and demand planners dive into Excel or legacy SCM tools in an attempt to pinpoint issues. It’s like looking for the proverbial needle in the haystack. The sheer volume, velocity, and variety of data defy human efforts to understand dynamics and right the ship.

That mismatch is why AI has emerged as a hot topic in supply chain management. Innovative organizations are applying artificial intelligence and machine learning against vast data sets of supply chain data to unearth insights into problems and performance that are effectively beyond the reach of even the most skilled planning professionals.

AI holds tremendous promise to optimize processes. In fact, Gartner has found that 25 percent of organizations had begun AI initiatives through 2017, up from 10 percent two years earlier. Firms in pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and other industries are looking to move beyond relatively simplistic SCM tools built on static business rules that inhibit the ability to optimize and scale.

A common question I hear is, “How do we get started?” I’d like to offer three suggestions.

Target a specific problem

For a first project, it’s best to identify a specific supply chain issue that could be solved with AI. That helps focus efforts and resources on a single problem, rather than throwing spaghetti at the wall. Naturally, you’ll want to select a significant pain point with implications for your supply chain efficiency, customer satisfaction, and bottom line.

For instance, let’s say a global CPG company has challenges in meeting service level agreements with its retailer customers. The company can face stiff penalties under its SLAs if stock is not delivered on time and in full. Applying AI to that specific issue has the CPG company on the fast track to resolving its service level fulfillment issues.

You may have a dozen potential projects for AI across your supply chain, from planning to production, packaging, warehousing, distribution and logistics. Targeting one in particular positions you for the best results, while minimizing the risk that ill-defined experimentations end up on the back burner. By selecting a discrete project, you can build on initial successes and learnings to apply AI in other areas.

Build your AI readiness

Data is a critical ingredient of AI readiness. Ideally, companies apply AI to large data sets of deep granularity — for instance, three years of data with granularity down to the daily transactional level by SKU locations, orders, plants, raw materials, customers, and more.

Because you may draw data from different systems — ERP, MRP, CRM, and others — you ideally have time frame consistency across those data sets. In other words, if you have six months of raw materials data, one year of inventory data, and three years of sales data, AI can become problematic.

It’s a good idea to ensure your data collection and storage mechanisms are geared for highly granular data. Even if you’re not ready for AI today, you’ll be prepared down the road as AI becomes a competitive differentiator.

I’m often asked whether an organization needs a data science team in place to get started with AI. It can certainly help, but it’s not a prerequisite at the start. What you do need is people with source system and domain expertise to help map out the AI landscape.

Consider if technology partners can help

For those companies that decide supply chain AI is right for them (which can depend on scale, complexity, etc.), success depends heavily on the technology partners you choose and the services offered by those providers. Because AI is still an emerging innovation, it’s essential to ensure the technology partner you choose is equipped to work with you through obstacles and devise solutions that address your needs.

As with any enterprise software selection, you should do your due diligence to make a selection based on which partner can actively address your needs. For instance, not all AI software is able to handle the necessary data aggregation and validation. Others may have limitations in their ability to collect data, best accomplished by crawling source systems hundreds of times a day. The depth of analytics and underlying technologies are other aspects to consider.

An AI partnership is a two-way street. The likelihood of success soars if your organization has a visionary CIO and other leaders who boldly embrace innovation. Your organizational culture should be open-minded and flexible. Prepare to be surprised, as AI can unearth data-driven insights that obliterate guesswork assumptions you might have taken as gospel.

It’s important to recognize that supply chain AI is something of a journey into uncharted territory. But it’s without a doubt the most exciting innovation that the supply chain has seen in decades. While not every company will need it, those where supply chain AI can make a difference should consider getting started sooner rather than later. Those that have are already seeing huge dividends as AI reshapes their supply chain operations.

Kaushal Dave is the vice president of cognitive (AI) supply chain solutions at Aera Technology, a cognitive technology for the self-driving enterprise.