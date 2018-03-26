GaymerX Foundation‘s Matt Conn has stepped down from his role as CEO of the nonprofit that runs a series of LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bi, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual) game events. He is also leaving the indie studio he founded, MidBoss, after a series of allegations have emerged online about his misconduct.

MidBoss is best known for developing the narrative adventure game 2064: Read Only Memories, which was praised by critics and players for being queer-inclusive. Allegations began trickling in a few days ago that the studio had underpaid people and that Conn had verbally abused and sexually harassed employees. A number of former MidBoss team members have sounded off on the social media platform Twitter about their experiences while working at the studio.

It is deeply hard for me to talk about this, but I have heard some of these allegations first and second hand. I am a former MidBoss employee. I earned less than minimum wage. I wrote it off as okay, but in light of these allegations, I can’t justify their behavior anymore. https://t.co/jHULXSiz8X — Ellen @ WonderCon (@kadybat) March 23, 2018

overnight, i've received two more accusations of sexual harassment by midboss's matt conn. when i made this first tweet, i had known his behavior was bad and had hurt multiple people, but even i didn't know how bad or widespread it had gotten. — jess (@l1quidcryst4l) March 23, 2018

Former MidBoss employee Tyler Gausvik said in a tweet that they faced “sexual harassment/misbehavior, emotional manipulation, and other really toxic behavior” at the studio. They also said they received threats of litigation when they criticized their work environment and “less than minimum wage for full-time work.” After they spoke out about these criticisms, they said Conn messaged them on Facebook and said lawyers would have to get involved. Gausvik also said that Conn told them that they would “develop a negative reputation” for speaking up about these issues.

“Nothing I was saying was untrue, however I wasn’t going to keep talking if there was even a chance of legal action because I didn’t have that kind of money,” said Gausvik to GamesBeat.

Gausvik worked at MidBoss for eight months in 2015 in quality assurance and as part of the community management, marketing, and team management teams. They say they worked closely with Conn, whom they point to as the source of most of the toxic behavior at the studio. According to Gausvik, employees at the studio didn’t have access to a human resources department and they “just had to cope with anything that was weird or not right.”

“Matt wasn’t the only one perpetuating these kinds of behavior, but I don’t feel comfortable naming the other person at this time because I do not know anything about their ongoing activities, but Matt was definitely the source, like I’d assume the other person only did it because it was seen as acceptable,” said Gausvik.

GamesBeat has reached out to Conn and other former MidBoss employees. We will update this article as we get more information about the allegations.