En Masse Entertainment announced today that Tera is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 3.

Tera is a free-to-play massive multiplayer online role-playing game. It focuses on fast-paced, real-time action. The PC version came out in 2011 and has over 25 million registered players. Expanding to console will open the MMO up to a new audience.

You can buy a $25 Founder’s Pack that includes in-game items like a special mount, and it will also give you early access to the console versions. You can start playing on March 27.

“There is a lot of excitement in gaming to finally see the action combat Tera is so famous for realized on console,” said Matt Denomme, senior product manager at En Masse Entertainment, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We had an amazing reception to our open beta test from Tera veterans and newcomers. We are pumped to finally bring the deep, challenging, definitive MMO experience gamers have been waiting for to Xbox One and PlayStation 4.”