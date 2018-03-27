Fastdata.io, a real-time stream processing company, has raised a $5 million round of funding co-led by CrossCut and Pelion Venture Partners with participation from existing investor Nvidia.

The startup was built on the idea that its stream processing software engine could use graphics processing units (GPUs) to accelerate just about any kind of real-time data processing. The company made the announcement at Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC) event in San Jose, California.

Santa Monica, California-based Fastdata.io will use the financing to accelerate the adoption of its high performance computing software, FDIO Engine, the first GPU-native software, which exploits the massively parallel processing capability of Nvidia GPUs to provide real-time stream processing of big data in motion.

FDIO Engine was designed to meet the critical and growing demand for efficient, real-time big data processing. By processing complex algorithms against terabytes of live streaming data, FDIO Engine accelerates stream processing up to 1,000 times faster than any central processing unit (CPU)-based software. It also reduces total real-time data processing costs by more than 70 percent and power and space requirements by more than 98 percent in the datacenter. This new level of efficiency will save billions of dollars in power costs while tremendously reducing greenhouse emissions, the company said.

“FDIO Engine offers unmatched efficiency and cost savings, allowing new applications to truly exploit data processing at the speed of thought for the first time,” said Alen Capalik, CEO of Fastdata.io, in a statement. “This paradigm shift, from traditional batch processing where you must store data before processing to true real-time processing where you can process data before deciding to store it, will open exciting new possibilities for application development in numerous industries.”

Ben Lambert of Pelion Venture Partners and Brian Garrett of CrossCut will join Fastdata.io’s board, along with cybersecurity expert and retired four-star Admiral William Fallon.

“Nvidia GPU Ventures were early investors into Fastdata.io as we quickly recognized the importance of bringing real-time stream processing capability into the GPU-accelerated analytics ecosystem,” said Jeff Herbst, vice president of business development at Nvidia, in a statement. “FDIO Engine is the first software to natively run on the GPU Data Frame (GDF), which uses the Apache Arrow columnar format to represent data on the GPU. GDF is the data format supported by the GPU Open Analytics Initiative (GoAi). We are huge supporters of both GDF and the fastdata.io business plan, and together we see them essentially ‘paving the freeway’ for faster and highly efficient data communication between GPU-based software solutions.”

Fastdata.io leverages general-purpose computing on graphics processing units using its FDIO Engine, a high performance computing software engine, to exploit the massively parallel processing capability of Nvidia’s GPU platform. The company was founded in 2016.