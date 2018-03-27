It’s time for another GamesBeat Decides podcast, because games are happening and someone has to figure out what the heck it all means.

On this week’s episode, hosts Jeffrey Grubb and Mike Minotti talk about Mike’s first Victory Royale in Fortnite that happened right before they recorded (just 19 more to go before he catches Roseanne Barr). Jeff turns into a prepper for Far Cry 5, which has him feeling conflicted. The industry is recovering from Game Developers Conference in San Francisco last week, and Mike shared some stories from the event. The crew also talks about the growing momentum for unions coming out of GDC.

Join us to talk about how bizarre the game industry is right now, won’t you?

You can listen to the audio version right here or download the episode by clicking this link:

Here’s everything we talked about this week:

Far Cry 5

Sea of Thieves

Fortnite

The Messenger

Guacamelee 2

Wolfenstein 2

Kirby: Star Allies

GDC

Game Workers Unite

Vivendi exits Ubisoft

Valve has a lot of hardware fighting cheaters

Talk to you next time, kiddos.