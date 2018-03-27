Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview for PCs with just three bug fixes. This build is from the RS4 branch, which represents the next Windows 10 update the company has yet to announce (but is expected to ship in April, reportedly called the Spring Creators Update). There is no new build from the RS5 branch today.

Windows 10 is a service, meaning it was built in a very different way from its predecessors so it can be regularly updated with not just fixes, but new features, too. Microsoft has released four major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, and Fall Creators Update.

This desktop build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue resulting in certain devices with BitLocker enabled unexpectedly booting into BitLocker recovery in recent flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in not being able to change the display resolution when there were 4 or more monitors connected, due to the confirmation prompt hanging when you selected “Keep changes”.

Fixed an issue where clicking suggested search terms when typing in the Microsoft Edge URL bar didn’t do anything.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS4 branch from 17128 (made available to testers on March 23) to build 17133. Rumor has it that this builds is the Spring Creators Update. We say this is still a rumor for two reasons: That name has never been acknowledged by Microsoft (though it has leaked multiple times) and the company has yet to confirm that this build is the last one in the RS4 branch.

The build has no known issues and like the build before it, does not have a watermark in the lower right-hand corner of the desktop. That doesn’t mean anything, Microsoft insists: “Again, we are in the phase of checking in final code to prepare for the final release.”

Even this close to the final release, don’t install this on your production machine.