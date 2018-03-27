E-Line Media, creators of the Never Alone video game about Native Alaskans, has unveiled The Endless Mission, a sandbox-style creation game that takes players on a hero’s journey through a rich narrative world where they develop the power and opportunity to craft games and experiences of their own in the Unity game engine.

Developed through a collaboration between E-Line Media and Endless Interactive, The Endless Mission explores what it means to shape the technology in our lives versus being shaped by it. It launches players on a journey to a world where nothing is as it seems and the power to shape everything around them exists at the tips of their fingers.

Image Credit: E-Line Media

The game’s story was created by a veteran team of writers at Sleep Deprivation Lab, whose credits include Middle Earth: Shadow Of Mordor, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and The Crew.

Those who embark upon The Endless Mission are invited to mashup, mix, and modify games across a wide variety of genres. You can manipulate the essence of the game down to the code itself — creating new experiences and gameplay opportunities as you discover what is at stake for the world. Opposing factions will battle for the control of humanity through the manipulation of technology.

The game will debut in the Summer of 2018 as an Early Access release on Steam. The first playable demo will be available for attendees at PAX East in the beginning of April. Endless OS first approached E-Line Media with the idea to create a game that would challenge players to think about how we shape, and how were are shaped by, the technology that surrounds us. E-Line Media, which has around 20 to 30 employees, is the developer and publisher of The Endless Mission.