At a press event in Paris today, Huawei announced P20 and P20 Pro, successors to the P10 and P10 Plus, respectively. Though images and specs had been widely leaked leading up to the announcement, the company has now officially confirmed the details.

In the U.S., consumers will have to order full-priced unlocked versions of the phones online as carriers and retailers continue to balk at doing business with the Chinese company.

Since these devices are going to cost a pretty penny, it’s reasonable to ask just what has changed from the previous versions. When it comes to the P20 generation, Huawei was all about the camera, like most smartphone vendors these days.

The tables below show you what Huawei changed, comparing the P20 to the P10 and the P20 Pro to the P10 Plus.

Huawei P10 vs. Huawei P20

P10 P20 Display 5.1-inch, 1920 x 1080, 432 ppi 5.8-inch, 2244 x 1080, 428ppi Network LTE FDD N/A Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, NFC Bluetooth 4.2, NFC Processors Octa-core 2.4GHz, 1.8GHz Octa-core 2.36GHz, 1.8GHz Rear cameras 20 MP monochrome + 12MP RGB, f/2.2 12MP RGB (f/1.8) + 20MP monochrome (f/1.6) Front camera 8MP, f/1.9 24MP, f/2.0 Battery 3,200mAh 3,400mAh Charging Wired Wired Ports USB 2.0, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack Memory 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB, 128GB 128GB microSD slot Yes Yes Resistance N/A IP67 Biometrics Fingerprint Fingerprint Height 145.3mm 149.1mm Width 69.3mm 70.8mm Depth 6.98mm 7.65mm Weight 145g 165g SIM card SIM SIM Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Colors Silver, Rose Gold, Black, Gold, Blue, Green Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold OS Android 7.0 Nougat Android 8.1 Oreo

Huawei P10 Plus vs. Huawei P20 Pro

P10 Plus P20 Pro Display 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 (2K), 540 ppi 6.1-inch OLED, 2240 x 1080, 408 ppi Network LTE FDD N/A Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, NFC Bluetooth 4.2, NFC Processors Octa-core 2.4GHz, 1.8GHz Octa-core 2.36GHz, 1.8GHz Rear cameras 12MP, f/1.8 8MP telephone lens + 40MP RGB lens + 20MP mono lens, f/1.8 + f/1.6 dual Leica lens Front camera 8MP, f/1.9 24MP, f/2.0 Battery 3,750mAh 4,000mAh Charging Wired Wired Ports USB 2.0, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack Memory 4GB, 6GB 6GB Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 256GB microSD slot Yes Yes Resistance N/A IP53 Biometrics Fingerprint Fingerprint Height 153.5mm 150mm Width 74.2mm 73.9mm Depth 6.98mm 7.8mm Weight 165g 180g SIM card SIM SIM Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Colors Silver, Rose Gold, Black, Gold, Blue, Green Twilight, Black, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold OS Android 7.0 Nougat Android 8.1 Oreo

Both the P20 and P20 Pro are thicker, larger, and heavier than the previous generations, though the company insists they are competitive with the specs of the Galaxy S9 and the Apple iPhone X.

Again, it may really come down to photo features and power. Huawei, like Apple and Samsung, claims its camera is the best by a long shot. It may be up to consumers to decide which camera system is actually superior.

The P20 Pro with 128GB costs an iPhone X-like €899 ($1,150.80 USD), and the standard P20 with 128GB will cost €649 ($805.04 USD). The company says they are available immediately.