California may continue to hold onto the lion’s share of tech jobs in the U.S., but other states are seeing a promising rate of steady growth in their tech industry.

A new report out today from nonprofit IT trade association CompTIA finds that the states that saw the largest percentage increase in the number of tech jobs from the end of 2016 to the end of 2017 were, in order: Utah, North Carolina, and Michigan, all of which saw more than a 3 percent bump.

CompTIA pulled data from sources including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The report classifies 51 different occupations as “tech jobs,” ranging from web developers to database administrators.

The two other states that saw the highest year-over-year percent increases were Washington and Idaho, at 2.9 and 2.8 percent.

However, when looking at the total number of tech jobs added between 2016 and 2017, California comes out on top with 43,600. The other four states that added the most jobs were: Texas (13,400 jobs added), Michigan (13,200), Florida (12,000) and New York (10,400).

Accounting for nearly 25 percent of the tech sector payroll in the U.S. California has a very noticeable impact on other measures of the tech industry’s growth and health. According to the report, when California is excluded, the national average tech sector wage drops from $112,900 to $102,800.

Still, 38 states experienced tech job employment gains in 2017, indicating — as other data has shown — that the tech industry is powering employment growth in many parts of the country outside of Silicon Valley. And it’s not just a one-year phenomenon driven by more companies looking to hire from outside the Valley — from 2011 to 2017, 43 states saw an increase in the number of tech jobs.