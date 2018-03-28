Each month, anyone with an active Xbox Live Gold subscription can claim up to four games that will all work with their Xbox One. This is part of Microsoft’s efforts to maintain high participation in its $10-per-month ($60-per-year) premium online service.

Of those four games, two are always for Xbox One and the other two are always for Xbox 360 with backward compatibility support for Xbox One. Here’s what you can expect to get starting in April.

April's #GamesWithGold starts the month off with The Witness and Cars 2: The Video Game https://t.co/9aoWM0DTfm pic.twitter.com/xOlQ4Se8AS — 💬 Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 28, 2018

Xbox One games

The Witness

Developer: Thekla, Inc.

Claim it beginning April 1 through April 30

The Witness is designer Jonathan Blow’s followup to his debut indie platforming hit Braid. It is an open-world puzzler adventure with a mind-bending puzzles that made me scream in excitement when I solved them and a story told through environmental elements and a series of videos.

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Developer: Ubisoft

Claim it beginning April 16 through May 15

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate is one of the most overlooked entries in the Assassin’s Creed series. Syndicate came out after the buggy and maligned Assassin’s Creed: Unity, and it paid the price with lackluster sales. But it was a fine sequel that deserved better, and now you have a chance to experience it.

Xbox 360 games (with Xbox One backward compatibility)

Cars 2: The video Game

Developer: Avalanche Software/Disney Interactive Studios

Claim it beginning April 1 through April 15

Cars 2 is a surprisingly competent movie-licensed game that has players taking on a series of spy adventures as the characters from the Disney Pixar film.

Dead Space 2

Developer: Visceral Games/Electronic Arts

Claim it beginning April 16 through April 30

Dead Space 2 was a hit sci-fi action horror game from developer Visceral, which Electronic Arts shut down in October. This is one of the best EA game’s of the Xbox 360-era, and it is nice to see that the publisher is still working with the Games With Gold program despite having its own EA Access subscription service on Xbox One and PC.