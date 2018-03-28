VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 28, 2018–

Having recently obtained a significant seed investment from Quark Venture Inc. through the Global Health Sciences Fund, ARTMS Products Inc. today announced the appointment of Dr. Kaley Wilson, PhD, as the interim Chief Executive Officer. To continue to solidify the company’s technology and prepare it for global commercialization, founder and former CEO, Dr. Paul Schaffer will become the Chief Technology Officer. In addition, ARTMS welcomes two new Board members, Ms. Kathryn Hayashi, CEO of TRIUMF Innovations, and Ms. Karimah Es Sabar, CEO and Partner, Quark Venture Inc. Founder Dr. Michael Cross will continue with the company as the Chief Operating Officer.

The change in management is part of the company’s growth and global commercialization strategy. ARTMS recently secured its first product orders, which includes strategic partnerships with Alliance Medical Group and GE Healthcare, opened new product lines to allow for the production of Tc-99m, Ga-68 and Cu-64, and secured a US$3 million seed investment.

Dr. Wilson, who also holds the role of Director of Business Development at Quark Venture Inc., joins ARTMS to help transition the company towards a new sales and expansion plan, utilizing her experience in technology start-up and management. Dr. Wilson said, “I am very excited to be joining the strong team of founding scientists at ARTMS. ARTMS is at the forefront of revolutionizing the availability of crucial medical isotopes by providing a safe, reliable and de-centralized method for production. I look forward to working with the founding team to transition ARTMS into a global leader in medical isotope production and supply.”

Dr. Schaffer, ARTMS’ new CTO continued, “I am excited to continue leading ARTMS’ future growth trajectory through our revolutionary technology. With the introduction of two new products that enable the production of key isotopes on today’s global cyclotron infrastructure, ARTMS is poised and already looking at new innovations that will further the company’s vision of enabling global access to cyclotron-produced medical isotopes, allowing patients to receive the healthcare they need, when and where they need it.”

Chairman of the Board, Steven Foster added, “I am extremely proud of the founding team and institutions who have been instrumental in building a solid foundation for the company. With the addition of Dr. Wilson as CEO and the strong commercial expertise that Ms. Es Sabar and Hayashi bring to the Board, ARTMS is now positioned to focus on its growth strategy and expansion into new global markets.”

As the newest appointment to the ARTMS Board, Karimah Es Sabar brings her vast experiences in multi-national and start-up pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, not-for-profit organizations and venture investment firms. ARTMS stands to benefit from her leadership in marketing, business development, strategic alliances, global collaborations, public-private partnerships, and translation strategies in the life science sector.

Kathryn Hayashi has previously served on the board of several spin-off companies and brings extensive experience in not-for-profit organizations, public and private companies, start-ups, and commercialization accelerator/incubators. She has more than 25 years of industry experience in all areas of business operations, strategic planning, finance, and governance.

About ARTMS

ARTMS Products Inc. is a leader in the development of novel technologies and products which enable the production of the world’s most-used diagnostic imaging isotope, technetium-99m (Tc-99m) using local, hospital-based medical cyclotrons. ARTMS holds the exclusive global commercialization rights to award-winning and proprietary Canadian inventions which address these challenges and offer the prospect of revolutionizing the nuclear medicine industry. Visit our website at www.artms.ca.

