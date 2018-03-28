Square Enix announced today that the U.S. version of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age will release on September 4 for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. This will be the first mainline Dragon Quest game to be available on Valve’s digital store.

Dragon Quest XI came out in Japan in July 2017, and it has sold over 3 million copies. The role-playing game also released for the 3DS in that territory, but that version won’t be releasing outside of Japan. A Switch version of the game will be coming at an unspecified date.

This will be the first mainline Dragon Quest game to come out in the U.S. since Dragon Quest IX released in 2010. Dragon Quest X is an online multiplayer game for PlayStation 4, Switch, Wii U, Wii, 3DS, Android, iOS and PC that never saw a release outside of Japan.

The Dragon Quest series started in 1986, making it one of the founding fathers of the JRPG genre along with Final Fantasy (the first Dragon Quest actually came out before the original Final Fantasy). The series has always been a huge hit in Japan. But in the U.S., Dragon Quest has never matched the popularity of Final Fantasy.