Google added a feature to its Hire service today designed to help recruiters find past job candidates who weren’t the right people for a previous position but might fit a new gig at a company.

When recruiters open a new job, Hire will show them a list of candidates that it thinks are already qualified for the role, based on how their profiles match the opening. Recruiters can also filter past applicants based on information already available about them from a business’ records, so they can do things like only see candidates who passed an in-person interview.

Hiring can be a difficult process, and Google’s new feature is supposed to help with that by providing candidates who previously showed interest in an employer. That way, recruiters don’t have to start searching for new candidates right away, which could lead them to more dead ends.

The service will also rank candidates who received an offer in the past but ended up passing on a job more highly than those who didn’t, since the former are more likely to be a good fit for future employment than the latter.

It also includes a new search capability that should help companies find relevant candidates based on terms like “sales manager Bay Area.”

Today’s release is a move by Google to compete more closely with companies like Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, which offer candidate search capabilities to companies that are trying to find the right people to fill their job openings. Google’s investment in matching job candidates to open positions using AI underpins the entire Hire service, which the company introduced last year.

The new feature is available in beta for all customers paying for the Hire service.