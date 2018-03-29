Ubisoft’s latest open-world adventure, Far Cry 5, has a solid campaign with excellent exploration and incongruous story elements, but it’s the Arcade mode that may end up defining its legacy. In Far Cry Arcade, players can make their own maps and game modes using simple tools, and people have already re-created a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds-style battle royale mode as well as clones of other well-known games.

You can see the battle royale in the video above. It supports up to 20 people, and it features looting and a similar look to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. This probably won’t turn into a major competitor for PUBG or Fortnite, but it is interesting to see how flexible and powerful Far Cry Arcade is in the hands of Ubisoft’s community.

Other re-creations include the famous De_Dust2 map from Valve’s Counter-Strike shooters. Players can get into team-based sniper battles on this map. So if you add in an international team of teens judging me for my lack of skill, then it is just like the real thing.

Arcade provides an official way to add new experiences to Far Cry 5 while the modding community figures out if it can build its own separate add-ons for the game. Far Cry 5 has an anti-cheat tool that could cause problems for people who try to customize the shooter, which could discourage mod development.

But Far Cry 5 just debuted on March 27, and players have already done amazing things with the Arcade. That fast turnaround suggests that players may have mod-like power here to create remixes and even some things that we haven’t seen before.

Given the time, the Far Cry community could potentially make the next big thing that captures the gaming world’s attention and gets its own standalone phenomenon … or people will just use it to make 1-1 from Super Mario Bros. and Blood Gulch from Halo.