Our latest speakers for GamesBeat Summit 2018 are on top of the latest innovations in monetization — the potential of the changes coming down the pike. Steve Peterson, Greg Bae, Kevin Hennessy, Natalie Portier, and Katie Weinstock will be breaking down how mobile monetization techniques are paving the way for other platforms. They’ll address how to make the amazing percentages of paying users and average payments that we see in certain games or regions become more common, whether tips will be part of a new business model, and more in this breakout panel, “What’s Next for Monetization?”

We’ve also switched venues to a secluded placed called The Seminary at Strawberry in Mill Valley, California, north of the Golden Gate Bridge. Our dates and agenda are still the same at April 9 and April 10. Our conference is all about making games better and improving the business, and our speakers should give us a window into the future of game technologies.

Steve Peterson, CEO & Founder of StoryPHORCE

Steve Peterson has been in the games industry for over 30 years, as an award-winning game designer (co-designer of the Champions RPG among others), a marketer (for Electronic Arts and other game companies), an executive in a variety of roles, a lecturer, marketing consultant, and journalist. He’s working on a revolutionary new game now. Follow him on Twitter @20thLevel.

Greg Bae, General Manager, Subscriptions & Payments at Twitch

Greg Bae is the General Manager of Subscriptions and Payments at Twitch, overseeing a major source of revenue for Twitch’s 27,000+ Partner and 150,000+ Affiliate creators. Greg brings 18 years of experience at the intersection of tech and media, starting his career at Boeing in 2000. Prior to Twitch, Greg was the Senior Director of Strategic Development at Comcast where he launched “Watchable” in October 2015, a cross-platform service that curates videos from popular creators and digital media companies to be distributed on web, iOS, Android, Comcast X1 set-top-boxes, and syndicated platforms. Greg holds a BS in Economics and Mathematics from the University of Oregon.

Kevin Hennessy, Director, Digital Content at Worldpay

Kevin is a payments expert who specializes in digital goods and services. He understands the required payments infrastructure and potential limitations to selling digital content worldwide. Based in San Francisco, he and his team are focused on expanding Worldpay’s product and partnership offering specific to the needs of digital companies operating in places like video games, SaaS, and online marketplaces where recurring payments prevail.

Natalie Portier, COO of Appodeal

Natalie is an executive with a Masters in Law and 11+ years of experience in a small business and startup environment, with the focus on building and managing administrative operations, legal, sales, marketing, and evangelism departments.

Creative and analytical, Natalie has spoken at numerous of national and international events, including Casual Connect, White Nights Conference, PG Connects, participated at panels, given interviews, and judged at game competitions.

Natalie is on a constant mission to find new creative ways of growing existing relationships with programmatic partners, and learn what does and doesn’t work in mobile app monetization.

Katie Weinstock, Director, Business Development at AppOnboard

Katie is AppOnboard’s Director of Business Development and works with top gaming and non-gaming publishers to implement next-gen monetization solutions. Katie was instrumental in pioneering AppOnboard’s “Rewarded Demo” zones, dedicated places where users interact with app or game demos in exchange for virtual currency within mobile games. Previously, she co-founded and was CMO for Roo, a real-time local discovery platform for mobile.

Our speakers fit within our theme of The Future of Games: Better games, better business. If you could see the future of games before it happens, that would give your business a competitive advantage. Our event will let the hottest game developers, publishers, and investors talk with their peers and business executives about their insights into the future of games.

GamesBeat Summit 2018 is the destination conference for networking, inspiration, and intelligent interaction. With the right people in the room to make great deals happen, our flagship industry event attracts the best game and tech developers and publishers, executives, marketers and venture capitalists. This event is intended for VP-level executives and the hottest game developers and publishers.

We’ll delve into the strategies of the future for gaming, and how to drive excitement, growth, and new startups. Our talks will feature augmented reality, virtual reality, esports, influencers, mobile games, core games, indies, new game technologies, and the connection between games, tech, and science fiction. We want to expose you to ideas like The Leisure Economy, where everyone in the future will be able to make a living playing games.

Games have changed as they’ve reached a billion people and $116 billion in yearly revenues, reaching the mainstream like they never have before. Can we still apply the lessons from the past to the current and future marketplace? And what type of innovations and companies will draw the blueprint of what’s to come? So much of the industry’s internal narrative has been about it being cutting-edge. How can we imagine a broader set of drivers other than technology that will shape the industry?

Our previously announced speakers include:

show host and Spiketrap cofounder Adam Sessler

science fiction writer Eliot Peper

John Hanke, CEO of Niantic Labs

Andrea Rene, game host

Aaron Loeb, president of FoxNext Games Studios

Philip Rosedale, CEO of High Fidelity

Janina Gavankar, lead actress of Star Wars: Battlefront II

congressional candidate Brianna Wu

Tencent’s Dan Brody, vice president of business development at Tencent

Rand Miller, co-creator of Myst and Riven

John Underkoffler, CEO of Oblong Industries and science adviser for the influential sci-fi film Minority Report;

Amit Kumar of Accel, a venture investor

Jon “Neverdie” Jacobs, CEO of Neverdie Studios

Josh Yguado, president and chief operating officer of Jam City

Matt McCloskey, vice president of commerce at Twitch

Joost van Dreunen, CEO of SuperData Research

Nick Earl, CEO of Glu

Mike Vorhaus, president of Magid Advisors

Michael Metzger, investment banker at Houlihan Lokey

Chris Heatherly, head of NBCUniversal’s new game business

Debbie Bestwick, CEO of Team17

Perrin Kaplan, principal at Zebra Partners

Stephanie Chan, writer at GamesBeat

Bill Roper, chief creative officer at Improbable

and Paul Bettner, CEO of Playful, the creator of the VR titles Lucky’s Tale

Advisory board

Nicole Lazzaro, CEO of XEO Design

Noah Falstein, chief game designer at Google

James Zhang, CEO of Concept Art House

Peter Levin, president of Lionsgate Interactive

Jamil Moledina, Google Play

Mihir Shah, CEO of Immersv

Gordon Bellamy, visiting scholar at USC

Kate Edwards, former executive director at IGDA

Tom Sanocki, CEO of Limitless

Phil Sanderson, managing director at Ridge Ventures

Sibel Sunar, CEO of Fortyseven Communications

David Edery, CEO of Spry Fox

Topics will include:

Intersection of sci-fi, games, and tech

Platforms: Where to place your bets? AR, VR, & more

Creating a culture of inspiration and creativity

Emerging markets for games

Monetization: How to acquire and retain users

Esports and building the community

Deals: Follow the money

Diversity and the expanding ecosystem

Early Access as a business model

How mods can launch new game genres

What game engine should you use?

