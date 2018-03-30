GamesBeat 2018 is almost here, and we’re thrilled to announce that the fabulous Andrea Rene will be our emcee this go around! You can also catch her chatting with Janina Gavankar, from Star Wars Battlefront II, about the future of performance, games and Hollywood.

We’ve also switched venues to a secluded placed called The Seminary at Strawberry in Mill Valley, California, north of the Golden Gate Bridge. Our dates and agenda are still the same at April 9 and April 10. Our conference is all about making games better and improving the business, and our speakers should give us a window into the future of game technologies.

You can get your tickets here at 30 percent off our rate using the code DEAN. We’ve also got a new $500 code for indie game developers, IndieVIP, at this link.

Andrea Rene, On-Camera Host, Producer & Writer for “What’s Good Games”

Andrea Rene is the brains behind the wildly popular “What’s Good Games,” serving as producer, writer, and on-camera host. She’s been working in video games media as a host and producer for nearly a decade. As a co-founder of “What’s Good Games,” you can watch and listen to her video game commentary on the weekly show. She also co-hosts the daily video game news show “Kinda Funny Games Daily.” She was recently nominated for “Trending Gamer” at The Game Awards 2017 and has hosted for Facebook Live, VICE, IGN, Gamespot, and many more.

Our speakers fit within our theme of The Future of Games: Better games, better business. If you could see the future of games before it happens, that would give your business a competitive advantage. Our event will let the hottest game developers, publishers, and investors talk with their peers and business executives about their insights into the future of games.

GamesBeat Summit 2018 is the destination conference for networking, inspiration, and intelligent interaction. With the right people in the room to make great deals happen, our flagship industry event attracts the best game and tech developers and publishers, executives, marketers and venture capitalists. This event is intended for VP-level executives and the hottest game developers and publishers.

We’ll delve into the strategies of the future for gaming, and how to drive excitement, growth, and new startups. Our talks will feature augmented reality, virtual reality, esports, influencers, mobile games, core games, indies, new game technologies, and the connection between games, tech, and science fiction. We want to expose you to ideas like The Leisure Economy, where everyone in the future will be able to make a living playing games.

Games have changed as they’ve reached a billion people and $116 billion in yearly revenues, reaching the mainstream like they never have before. Can we still apply the lessons from the past to the current and future marketplace? And what type of innovations and companies will draw the blueprint of what’s to come? So much of the industry’s internal narrative has been about it being cutting-edge. How can we imagine a broader set of drivers other than technology that will shape the industry?

Our previously announced speakers include:

show host and Spiketrap cofounder Adam Sessler

science fiction writer Eliot Peper

John Hanke, CEO of Niantic Labs

Andrea Rene, game host

Aaron Loeb, president of FoxNext Games Studios

Philip Rosedale, CEO of High Fidelity

Janina Gavankar, lead actress of Star Wars: Battlefront II

congressional candidate Brianna Wu

Tencent’s Dan Brody, vice president of business development at Tencent

Rand Miller, co-creator of Myst and Riven

John Underkoffler, CEO of Oblong Industries and science adviser for the influential sci-fi film Minority Report;

Amit Kumar of Accel, a venture investor

Jon “Neverdie” Jacobs, CEO of Neverdie Studios

Josh Yguado, president and chief operating officer of Jam City

Matt McCloskey, vice president of commerce at Twitch

Joost van Dreunen, CEO of SuperData Research

Nick Earl, CEO of Glu

Mike Vorhaus, president of Magid Advisors

Michael Metzger, investment banker at Houlihan Lokey

Chris Heatherly, head of NBCUniversal’s new game business

Debbie Bestwick, CEO of Team17

Perrin Kaplan, principal at Zebra Partners

Stephanie Chan, writer at GamesBeat

Bill Roper, chief creative officer at Improbable

and Paul Bettner, CEO of Playful, the creator of the VR titles Lucky’s Tale

Advisory board

Nicole Lazzaro, CEO of XEO Design

Noah Falstein, chief game designer at Google

James Zhang, CEO of Concept Art House

Joost van Dreunen, CEO of SuperData Research

Peter Levin, president of Lionsgate Interactive

Jamil Moledina, Google Play

Michael Metzger, senior vice president at Houlihan Lokey

Mihir Shah, CEO of Immersv

Gordon Bellamy, visiting scholar at USC

Kate Edwards, former executive director at IGDA

Tom Sanocki, CEO of Limitless

Phil Sanderson, managing director at Ridge Ventures

Perrin Kaplan, principal at Zebra Partners

Sibel Sunar, CEO of Fortyseven Communications

David Edery, CEO of Spry Fox

Mike Vorhaus, president of Magid Advisors

Topics will include:

Intersection of sci-fi, games, and tech

Platforms: Where to place your bets? AR, VR, & more

Creating a culture of inspiration and creativity

Emerging markets for games

Monetization: How to acquire and retain users

Esports and building the community

Deals: Follow the money

Diversity and the expanding ecosystem

Early Access as a business model

How mods can launch new game genres

What game engine should you use?

Sponsors include: Intel, Worldpay, Appodeal, Unreal Engine, Accel, Universal, Google, Streamlabs, Yomob, Altered Ventures, Mindmaze, Consul General of Canada, Pearl Abyss, Leyou, Jam City, Scalefast, Gfycat, AppOnboard and Mobcrush.