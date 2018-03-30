PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is going back into a testing phase as The PUBG Corporation invites fans to try out a smaller, unfinished map codenamed “Savage.” This new level is a quarter the size of Erangel or Miramar, which are the two existing maps that are live on the servers right now. To ensure that Savage is as good as possible when it goes live, PUBG Corp. is asking for your feedback on how it plays.

To get that feedback, the studio is going to hold a closed testing phase that starts April 2 at 7 p.m. Pacific time and ends April 5 at 4 a.m. Pacific.

To get in, you’ll need a code to get access to the experimental build of PUBG. And it just so happens that I worked out a deal with some of the folks at PUBG Corp. to give a handful of keys to some of my closest friends and family — that means you.

