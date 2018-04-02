BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 2, 2018–

NIO is bringing the NIO House experience to Auto China 2018 in Beijing, giving attendees a first-hand look at how NIO empowers its users. The NIO House will be open from April 25 to May 4, 2018.

NIO House is a living space for NIO users, their family and friends. NIO House represents NIO’s vision for car ownership, providing users with experiences that go beyond the car. NIO houses have officially opened in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

At Auto China 2018, NIO will showcase its electric, seven-seat SUV, the ES8, along with the fastest electric car in the world, the EP9, and a new variation of its vision car, EVE.

The Auto China 2018 NIO House will feature the children’s play area, Joy Camp; the Forum; an open kitchen; living room, and work spaces. NIO will also host talks in the Forum, featuring speakers including NIO Executives, ES8 users and other notable guests. The NIO House will be located at Hall E3 of the China International Exhibition Center New Venue.

Events will also be webcast. For more information, please visit our website and follow NIO on social media.

About NIO:

Our mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle for our users by offering smart, premium electric vehicles and providing the best user experience. NIO was founded in November 2014 as a global company, with world-class research and development, design and manufacturing centers in Shanghai, Beijing, San Jose, Munich, London and nine other locations. NIO now has more than 4,000 employees from nearly 40 countries. By the end of 2018, NIO will have city operations teams in 46 different cities and the capability to serve users in over 300 cities across China. The NIO Formula E Team secured the inaugural Drivers’ Championship title in 2015. In 2016, NIO unveiled the fastest electric car in the world, the EP9. The EP9 set the lap record for an electric vehicle at the Nürburgring Nordschleife and three other world-renowned tracks. In 2017, NIO unveiled its vision car EVE and announced the NIO EP9 set a new world speed record for an autonomous vehicle at the Circuit of the Americas. NIO officially launched the ES8, a seven-seat high performance electric SUV, on December 16 with deliveries slated to begin in 2018.

