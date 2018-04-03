Presented by Topia

Launching a company requires a strategic vision, lots of investment, time, and grit. And because it’s so important to create a powerful brand, entrepreneurs work really hard to develop an identity that captures their vision, sets them apart, and hopefully becomes an enduring icon.

As many entrepreneurs and high-growth companies know, when you’re quickly growing market share, keeping up can be challenging. You must hire and train quickly, invest in your product and services, and lead your organization through dynamic investment and change. But sometimes, in the evolution of the company, there comes a point when the brand you identified with so perfectly at first doesn’t quite fit any longer. When the brand no longer feels comfortable or aspirational, it may be time to consider an in-depth evaluation and rebrand. Here are two signs it might be time:

1. You’ve grown in scope

It’s extremely common for start-up companies to expand their scope and breadth of services as new opportunities arise to meet your customers’ or the broader markets’ needs. In our own effort to address those needs, MOVE Guides has grown exponentially — more than 100 percent annually over the last 4 years. We now have 350 people across 17 offices covering all major time zones. Our 100+ customers are large, complex enterprises — marquee names in financial services, energy, consumer goods, insurance, technology, and media like AXA and Schneider Electric — along with rapidly growing technology companies with an innovative approach to talent, such as Slack and Procore.

But when the brand you loved at the beginning no longer represents the full spectrum of your value proposition, it may also feel limited for your customers and prospects, which could harm your competitive positioning. They may not understand that you can offer a wider range of solutions, and instead look to your competitors for what they need. Defining a new brand identity that represents the full scope of your business can help your customers see you for what you are today, rather than what you’ve been in the past.

2. The market’s needs have shifted or grown

Not only does a company evolve over time, but the market you serve may also evolve, providing new opportunities for you to address pain points, leverage technological advances, or even create an entirely new category thanks to your innovation.

The lessons we’ve learned through growth have made us a better company today. We’ve expanded our product suite from relocation to include assignment management, talent mobility planning, immigration and tax data, and expatriate payroll and compensation. We’ve invested heavily in our relocation services, delivering improvements in our expense management and payments accuracy and reducing our relocation escalation rates to well below industry average.

If the market you’re in has drastically expanded, your brand most likely needs to shift to meet the needs of the market. Your customers want to feel confident that your solution will serve them well today and down the road, and your brand should evoke that feeling of future-ready confidence.

If your company is growing rapidly or facing confusion in the market about what you do and you’re asking whether you should rebrand, the answer is probably “yes.”

We’ve been in that position, and that’s exactly why MOVE Guides has now become Topia, which means “place” in Greek.

For the last six years, we have been pushing the $11 billion talent mobility category toward a more modern, technology-enabled global ecosystem. Through our continuously expanding products and services, we’ve carved out an entirely new category within the Human Capital Management space, delivering the first-ever comprehensive Global Mobility Management (GMM) suite.

Over that same time, global mobility has become the enabler of today’s most agile and successful businesses. The ability to efficiently move employees between locations and roles is now a critical differentiator in the Future of Work — in attracting and retaining talent, building adaptable workforces, and developing diverse leaders.

Our rebranded identity reflects our mission to enable companies and individuals to work everywhere. It embodies the breadth of our solution which reduces talent mobility barriers by connecting relocation services, tax calculations, immigration data, and expatriate payroll and compensation into a single suite that delivers better efficiency and experiences than ever possible.

As a Founder and CEO, it is a dream to find a category that is both so ripe for disruption and so intimately tied to the future of so many people’s lives. When it’s clear that your breadth of services and impact on the industry are larger than where you started, a rebranding effort can help you define who you are, what you want to be and how to best represent that to the world — and I could not be more excited to introduce Topia to the world.

Brynne Kennedy is CEO of Topia (formerly MOVE Guides).

