Following the FCC’s announcement last week of a plan to block U.S. carriers from using federal funds to purchase Huawei products or services based on national security risks, the Chinese networking giant today issued a statement broadly denying the security claims, saying that they “simply aren’t true,” and will hurt rural mobile customers. The denial follows months of allegations from U.S. authorities that Huawei gear could be compromised by the Chinese government, imperiling consumers and upcoming 5G networks.

Describing itself as a “100% employee-owned company,” Huawei says that it poses “no security threat in any country,” and that “no government agency has ever tried to intervene in our operations or decisions.” It also pointed to its 30-year track record as an equipment provider now “trusted in more than 170 countries and regions,” claiming that “not a single operator has experienced a security issue with our equipment.”

“We are disappointed by the FCC’s proposal,” the statement continues, noting that it hoped to help carriers extend wireless coverage to rural and underserved areas. “If adopted, rural operators will have fewer options available to them,” as will consumers and businesses. “U.S. authorities should not base major legislative decisions on speculation and rumor.”

The Chinese electronics company’s interest in U.S. expansion was met with unusually public government opposition this January, as legislators and agencies actively lobbied U.S. carriers to drop Huawei and ZTE products over security concerns. According to U.S. officials, the companies benefit from Chinese government investments and clandestine involvement; further, they allege that backdoors could permit Chinese government actors to monitor communications and potentially seize control of future 5G networks.

After the heads of U.S. intelligence agencies took their concerns to foreign governments, Huawei used Mobile World Congress to call the claims “groundless”, but U.S. carriers and retailers have continued to drop the company’s products. As recently as today, Korean carriers were reportedly weighing the U.S. allegations in deciding whether to include or omit Huawei gear from their 5G networks.

Here is Huawei’s statement in full: