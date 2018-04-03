Wargaming West today released three new story-based missions for the console versions of World of Tanks on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360.

The free-to-play game is also available on PC, but the single-player/cooperative missions are only available for consoles. Across all platforms, World of Tanks has over 14 million players. World of Tanks started releasing story-based content — branded War Stories — in August 2017. The missions are available for free.

“Set in 1948, It features three new stories set against the backdrop of an alternate history where World War II never ended and the world grows desperate and weary after years of endless fighting,” Wargaming explained in a press release sent to GamesBeat.

Combined with the previous five War Stories, World of Tanks missions offer about 15 hours of gameplay, according to Wargaming. Most free-to-play multiplayer games don’t add much story-based content. Exceptions, like Gearbox’s Battleborn, are rare.