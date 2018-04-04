Amazon Web Services announced a new service today that could solve one of the biggest security headaches facing users of the cloud platform. The AWS Secrets Manager will allow developers to programmatically insert the credentials their applications need without writing them into the source code itself or setting them as environment variables.

Leaked AWS credentials written into source code have been one of the biggest security risks for customers of the cloud platform. The Secrets Manager will let customers replace that risk with a small function that goes and pulls down the correct credentials when it’s run for database access and connections to other services. The service also handles automatic rotation of those security credentials.

It’s part of the cloud platform’s ongoing push to offer the services companies need to protect themselves and their applications from a growing variety of threats.

In addition to the Secrets Manager, AWS also announced a new Firewall Manager that lets companies centrally control settings for the AWS Web Application Firewall across multiple accounts. Along similar lines, an update to the AWS Config Rules service will allow customers to manage different compliance rules for their configurations across multiple accounts.

Finally, the cloud provider announced a Private Certificate Authority feature for its security certificate management service. That allows companies that want to control the authority generating their security certificates to do so through AWS, rather than having to deploy the infrastructure themselves.

All of these releases come as part of the AWS Summit in San Francisco today, which also included news about artificial intelligence and storage capabilities.