Ubisoft announced today that Far Cry 5 has become the fastest-selling game in the franchise, more than doubling the first week sales for Far Cry 4. It has earned $310 million in its first week.

Far Cry 5 came out on March 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While past games have been set in more exotic locations, like Far Cry 4’s fictional Himalayan country or Far Cry Primal’s prehistoric setting, Far Cry 5 takes place in Montana and focuses on fighting a cult.

About 50 percent of Far Cry 5 sales came from digital. This is the second biggest launch for an Ubisoft game ever, following Tom Clancy’s The Division, which came out in 2016.

So, if you were worrying that Far Cry might be suffering from franchise fatigue, it looks like that isn’t a problem the series needs to worry about yet.