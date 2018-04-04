On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, co-host Jeff Grubb prepares for PAX East by getting a cold. As co-host Mike Minotti points out, this is probably the big one, so it’s time to start the GamesBeat Decides farewell tour.

In addition to Jeff’s impending doom, the crew talks about buying houses, “Bob Ross rooms,” and this new video game thing … turns out that they’re not just Pac-Man anymore. Mike checked in on Star Wars: Battlefront II for us. Jeff went Bruce Willis on a meteor in Eco, and he also discusses the new Savage map in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Join us, won’t you?

You can listen to the audio version right here or download the episode by clicking this link:

Here’s everything we talked about this week:

Fortnite

Star Wars: Battlefront II

The Curse of Monkey Island

Blowing up the meteor in Eco

PixARK

PUBG Savage map

Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Edition

PlayStation VR bundle price drop

Shadow of War changes

SpyParty release date

Dragon Quest 11 details

Valve removes Steam Machines section from Steam

Talk to you next time, kiddos.