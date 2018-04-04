Insomniac Games revealed today that its Spider-Man game will come out on September 7. The open-world game is a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

This is one of Sony’s biggest games of the year. The September release will give the PlayStation 4 a boost heading into the holiday season.

Insomniac Games has a long history with Sony. Its first game, Spyro the Dragon, was a 3D platformer exclusive for the original PlayStation that came out in 1998. Insomniac is also behind the Ratchet & Clank games, which combine 3D platformer and shooter elements. That series debuted on the PlayStation 2 and has had releases on every Sony console since. But Insomniac also made Sunset Overdrive, a 2014 open-world game that was exclusive to the Xbox One.

Spider-Man has an even longer history with gaming, with his first electronic adventure appearing on the Atari 2600. But 2004’s Spider-Man 2 often stands out for fans thanks its open-world web-swinging, something that Insomniac’s game looks to capture as well.