Insomniac Games revealed today that its Spider-Man game will come out on September 7. The open-world game is a PlayStation 4 exclusive.
This is one of Sony’s biggest games of the year. The September release will give the PlayStation 4 a boost heading into the holiday season.
It's official! #SpiderManPS4 swings onto the PlayStation 4 September 7, 2018! Pre-order now! https://t.co/MCAysrLPB6 pic.twitter.com/epiwCoeeG1
— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) April 4, 2018
Insomniac Games has a long history with Sony. Its first game, Spyro the Dragon, was a 3D platformer exclusive for the original PlayStation that came out in 1998. Insomniac is also behind the Ratchet & Clank games, which combine 3D platformer and shooter elements. That series debuted on the PlayStation 2 and has had releases on every Sony console since. But Insomniac also made Sunset Overdrive, a 2014 open-world game that was exclusive to the Xbox One.
Spider-Man has an even longer history with gaming, with his first electronic adventure appearing on the Atari 2600. But 2004’s Spider-Man 2 often stands out for fans thanks its open-world web-swinging, something that Insomniac’s game looks to capture as well.