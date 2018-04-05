Jam City announced today that Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is coming out on Android and iOS on April 25.

Harry Potter is one of the most recognizable fantasy franchises in the world. Its media empire contains books, movies, games, and more. While we’ve seen plenty of Harry Potter experiences for consoles, the series’ presence on mobile has been scarce (outside of Lego games). Now Hogwarts Mystery will help Harry Potter take part in a $50 billion annual industry, according to market researcher Newzoo.

The free-to-play game will have players create their own avatar to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. You get sorted into one of Hogwarts four houses — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin — and then attend classes, learn spells, and uncover a mystery at the school. It also features Dame Maggie Smith returning to the role of Professor McGonagall, which she portrayed in the films.

Niantic is also working on its own Harry Potter mobile game, Wizards Unite, that will use similar real-world GPS features as its hit Pokémon Go. It is coming out later this year.