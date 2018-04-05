Fast-Scaling Startup also Repeats as Finalist for LendIt Fintech Industry Award

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 5, 2018–

LendingHome – the largest, fastest-growing online mortgage marketplace lender – today announced a second consecutive spot on the HousingWire Tech100 list, which recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the U.S. housing economy. In unveiling the list, the magazine’s editorial team wrote: “Applicants include heavy hitters and innovative disruptors. … But make no mistake, the name of the game in tech, these days, is lending, lending, lending.”

HousingWire highlighted LendingHome’s innovations in customer experience and automation that have simplified the loan process to a stunning degree: 80% of loan applications are processed without the customer needing to speak to a LendingHome employee. This means the vast majority of homebuyers can apply for a LendingHome mortgage on their own timeline and with no interruption. Compare this to the endless phone calls, or even in-person meetings, required by other lenders.

“I want to congratulate our entire team, who always looks for ways to better serve our customers and make a real impact. I’m proud of our engineers who are true industry pioneers. Every day, they are building a platform that existed only in my wildest dreams four years ago,” said Matt Humphrey, LendingHome co-founder and CEO. “This award is the icing on the cake to an incredibly successful first quarter. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish next.”

LendingHome also announced a repeat appearance in the LendIt Fintech Industry Awards competition as a finalist for Top Real Estate Platform. The award recognizes a unique combination of performance, volume, growth, product diversity, and responsiveness to stakeholders. LendingHome took top honors in 2017.

“This year’s finalists are the most innovative companies disrupting the future of finance in order to improve the quality of daily life,” said Peter Renton, co-founder and co-chairman, LendIt Fintech. “We were yet again impressed by the number of high-caliber nominees and look forward to celebrating these companies that have made impressive contributions to the fintech industry.” Winners will be announced at an awards banquet on April 10, during the LendIt Fintech USA 2018 conference in San Francisco.

On April 10 at 3:10 p.m. PT, Josh Stech, LendingHome’s founding partner and senior vice president of execution, will appear on a conference panel titled “Institutionalization of the Fix and Flip Asset Class.” Josh will explain how LendingHome executives recognized a vulnerability in hard money lending and led the charge.

“When we looked at the hard money lending space in 2013, we saw extreme lender fragmentation, a terrible borrower experience (uncertain terms, hidden fees), and an imbalanced risk-reward profile,” Stech said. “We seized the opportunity to implement institutional-grade process, and we brought together people and technology to offer better products and service to borrowers across the country. That allowed big investment companies to get comfortable putting money to work in the space. The result, quite literally, has been a transformation of the hard money lending space.”

About LendingHome:

LendingHome has designed a better way for people to buy a home. Its built-from-scratch technology has transformed a slow, painful, paper-based process into a fast, transparent, online experience. At the same time, LendingHome is a marketplace lender: institutional and individual investors have access to attractive, high-yield real estate assets. Since it started lending in mid-2014, LendingHome has funded more than $2 billion in mortgage loans. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has offices in Columbus, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To learn more, go to www.lendinghome.com or www.lendinghome.com/careers.

