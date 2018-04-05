Andrew House took Sony to the top of the video game console business with the PlayStation 4, and then he walked away from it. House served for 27 years at Sony in various roles, lastly as the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment. But he stepped down in the fall. You might think he would go quietly into the sunset. But House is going to speak at GamesBeat 2018 in a fireside chat with Mike Vorhaus, president of Magid Advisors.

I’m very much looking forward to hearing from House, who has a delightful Welsh accent and years of stories and wisdom about running one of the most difficult jobs in the video game business.

He will join more than 80 speakers at the secluded The Seminary at Strawberry in Mill Valley, California, north of the Golden Gate Bridge. Our dates and agenda are still the same at April 9 and April 10. Our conference is all about making games better and improving the business, and our speakers should give us a window into the future of game technologies.

House joined Sony in 1990, when he worked in Tokyo in the corporate communications department. In 1995, he transferred to Sony Computer Entertainment to run marketing and communications for the launch of the Sony PlayStation. In March, 1996, he was promoted to vice president of marketing at Sony Computer Entertainment America, and he was promoted again in 2002 to executive vice president of SCEA. From 2005 to 2009, he served as chief marketing officer for all of Sony. From 2009 to 2011, he was co-CEO and then CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. House became group CEO of Sony’s entire game business at Sony Computer Entertainment (later renamed Sony Interactive Entertainment), replacing Kaz Hirai, and in 2013, he helmed the press conference where Sony unveiled the PlayStation 4, which has become the leading game console.

Image Credit: Magid Advisors

Mike Vorhaus, president of Magid Advisors, founded Frank N. Magid Associates’ internet practice in 1995 and gaming practice in 2001. He is a leading analyst and adviser in the gaming and digital spaces. He also leads Magid’s practice advising investment firms on media and technology assets.

Previous to Magid, Vorhaus worked in technology transfer/corporate fundraising at Caltech for seven years and then spent eight years working at the University of California, Berkeley, as well as University of California Santa Barbara, where he was assistant vice chancellor.

Vorhaus has been a columnist in Ad Age and is quoted in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, Reuters, etc. regularly and has appeared on CNBC and Bloomberg numerous times. Mike is a Director of Perion. Mike is also a director of Maestro.io, a livecasting and Esports infrastructure company that is venture-funded.

Mike graduated from Wesleyan University in 1979 with a B.A. in Sociology/Psychology, cum laude. Mike served as a United States Capitol Page from 1973 to 1975. He later served as a part-time Advance Man for the Carter and Clinton White Houses. He has moderated numerous sessions in the past for GamesBeat events.

