Razer wants to bring competition to PC gaming digital distribution. The company has launched the Razer Game Store as a new way for people to purchase games like Far Cry 5, Ni No Kuni II, and more. Razer is best known for its hardware and peripherals, like the excellent Blade laptops and Kiyo camera, and the company is going to use its new Game Store as a way of encouraging people to invest in its ecosystem of products.

If you purchase a game through Razer Game Store, you will get a code that you can redeem on Steam or Uplay and earn rewards that you can apply to other products. Those rewards include exclusive offers, Razer Game Store vouchers, and discounts on peripherals. The company is also integrating its zSilver loyalty system into this platform, and customers can exchange those accumulated points for even more Razer hardware. Razer has rewarded zSilver for a while to players who use its Cortex game launcher to start gamers like Dota 2 — an actual game store gives people even more ways to earn those points.

Razer chief executive officer Min-Liang Tan is also promising that the company will offer attractive discounts or rewards that you won’t find anywhere else. For example, this week, if you purchase Far Cry 5, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, or Assassin’s Creed: Origins, you will get at least 10 percent off and all of the following:

$15 Razer Game Store discount voucher

x2 zSilver per purchase

$10 Razerstore hardware voucher

“As gamers, we know the importance of a good deal and the Razer Game Store delivers that to everyone,” Tan said. “We have been delighting gamers with our high-performing peripherals, laptops, and software, and we’re now also able to provide the content itself that fuels their passion.”

I like a lot of Razer’s products, but building stuff is not even what it is best at. Tan’s company excels at telling a story that consumers can latch onto. The PC gaming space is bursting with people who want to spend extra money to spruce up their rigs, and adding colorful RGB LED mice, keyboards, and other products is a way of doing that. Razer is perhaps better than any of its competitors at giving people a reason to fully adopt its ecosystem of products. Everything from Razer uses the same design language and they integrate with one another on a software level. While competitors like Logitech, Corsair, and others often have comparable or superior products, Razer started marketing its personality — and that has given it an edge.