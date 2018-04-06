GamesBeat Summit 2018 is around the corner on April 9 & 10 in Mill Valley, CA — and we couldn’t have this event without covering the esports explosion. Our latest speakers are Peter Levin and Yvette Martinez-Rea, who will talk about how esports is evolving into the hottest new gaming business. And they know what they’re talking about: Peter serves as chairman of the Immortals and invests on behalf of Lionsgate in esports and game-related deals, while Yvette runs tournament company ESL in North America.

GamesBeat Summit is now sold out, and we’re looking forward to an amazing two days with many of the brightest in the biz. In the meantime, have a look at the panel we’ve assembled to discuss how blockchain is poised to disrupt gaming.

Image Credit: Lionsgate

Peter Levin joined Lionsgate in May 2014. He is president of Interactive Ventures, Games & Digital Strategy, focusing on expanding Lionsgate’s content into video games and other interactive ventures. He’s built a multiplatform game slate including mobile, casino/social casino, PC/Console, tabletop, and virtual reality games as well as unique IP integrations into existing games.

Levin is also chairman of leading global esports franchise Immortals, and sits on the board of directors of Telltale Games, Next Games, and nWay. He also serves on the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Advisory Board and the NATPE NXTGN Advisory Board.

Image Credit: ESL

Yvette Martinez-Rea is Chief Executive Officer at ESL North America, where she leads the strategy and operations of the region. ESL, a part of the international digital entertainment group MTG, is the world’s largest independent esports company. Previously, Martinez-Rea served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at ESL North America, where she oversaw business operations for the region.

Thanks to our sponsors: Worldpay, Appodeal, Unreal Engine/Epic Games, Accel, Universal, Google, Streamlabs, Yomob, Altered VC, Mindmaze, Consul General of Canada, Pearl Abyss, Athlon, Jam City, Scalefast, Gfycat, AppOnBoard, Casual Connect, Pearl Abyss, Assembla and Mobcrush.