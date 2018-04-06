Ubisoft announced today that it will open a new studio in Winnipeg. Ubisoft Winnipeg will create 100 new jobs for the industry over the next five years, and it’s the third new studio that the French publisher has announced in the last two months.

Ubisoft has studios in 30 countries hosting over 13,000 employees, with 4,500 of them in Canada. The new Winnipeg facility joins other Canadian Ubisoft establishments in Montreal, Toronto, Halifax, Quebec, and Saguenay. The Winnipeg studio will focus on creating tools and technology for triple-A Ubisoft brands. Ubisoft is the publisher behind notable series like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry.

Last month, Ubisoft announced new studios in Mumbai, India and Odesa, Ukraine. Ubisoft has a global network that helps it develop triple-A games and maintain live-service titles, including Rainbow Six: Siege and The Division, and now Winnipeg can help with that process.

“The creation of these massive digital worlds is increasingly complex, and it’s critical that our development teams have access to the best tech and tools to continue to develop the most innovative games in our fast paced, highly competitive market,” Yannis Mallat, chief executive officer of Ubisoft Canadian Studios, noted.

Ubisoft plans to invest $27.41 million ($35 CAD) into the Winnipeg branch.