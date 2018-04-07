If you own a VR headset of any kind, you should check out Google’s amazing Spotlight Stories. These animations, developed by a range of studios and artists, explore the power of the platform through short stories that often warm the heart. Now, their work is being celebrated in a new book and exhibition.

The Art of Google Spotlight Stories is a new book that collects the works of spotlight stories from the past few years, including memorable pieces such as Patrick Osborne’s Pearl, which blew us away when it first released two years ago, and Son of Jaguar, the Jorge Gutierrez-directed feature from the team behind The Book of Life. The book will feature never before seen concept art and offer an insight into what went into making many of these stories. We’re not yet sure when and where the book will be available to buy but keep your eyes peeled.

Going one step further, a museum exhibition dedicated to these stories is also on the way. Gallery Nucleus in L.A. is hosting the showcase, which will also feature development materials for the features.

The exhibition is running from April 7 to April 22, though an opening reception is being hosted on the first day at 7 p.m. Pacific. The event will feature a range of artists that have contributed to the series over the past few years as well as showcasing several of the films. The first 100 guests will even get a free copy of the book that they can get signed.

Never seen a Spotlight Story? Download the app on iOS/Android or find the YouTube channel. A select few even have dedicated SteamVR apps.

