Blizzard Entertainment announced today that BlizzCon will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on November 2 and November 3.

BlizzCon is a fan event that Blizzard uses as a platform to announce new content for its games, including Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Heroes of the Storm. It also announces new games at the event. Last year’s BlizzCon attracted more than 35,000 attendees. BlizzCon started in 2005 and its success has inspired other companys — like Electronic Arts and Frontier Developments — to hold their own fan events.

BlizzCon offers fans gameplay demos, live esports, and panels featuring developers. Tickets for 2018’s event will go on during two dates: Wednesday, May 9 and Saturday, May 12.

Blizzard also sells digital tickets to BlizzCon for those who can’t make it in person. These give owners access to live feeds of the show’s panels and announcements and gives them in-game items in Blizzard titles.