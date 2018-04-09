Following last week’s news that Cliff Bleszinkski’s Boss Key Studios was stopping active development on the shooter LawBreakers, today the developer announced Radical Heights. It’s a free-to-play battle royale shooter with an ’80s-inspired design that is launching on Steam Early Access on April 10.

The battle royale genre is hot right now with games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite setting records and making millions of dollars. Many gamers are already being cynical about Radical Heights. Some saw LawBreakers as following a hero-based shooter trend started by Blizzard’s Overwatch. LawBreakers never found an audience, and now Radical Heights is going after a new, hot trend. Its debut trailer has more dislikes than likes.

Radical Heights is differentiating itself with an ’80s-inspired art direction. It also features an in-game economy where you can earn money to buy new weapons. PUBG and Fortnite require players to scavenge for most of their arsenals.

Bleszinski founded Boss Key in 2014 after leaving Epic Games, ironically the studio behind Fortnite.