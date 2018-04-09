Sony’s PlayStation console brand is still leading when it comes to ad impressions, but Nintendo and King are rising in the ranks.

GamesBeat has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you a monthly report on the TV ad impressions generated by the gaming industry’s biggest campaigns. These are the ads, and by extension the games, that game makers are putting major muscle behind.

Below are the top five most-seen gaming industry brands from February 16 through March 15.





The gaming industry generated 1.85 billion TV ad impressions during the period measured, with 19 companies airing 62 spots over 9,600 times with an estimated spend of $26.5 million.

Sony’s PlayStation snags first place again with roughly a third (620.2 million) of the industry’s impressions. The company ran 12 commercials over 1,900 times, with “It’s in Your Blood” being the most-seen ad (202.2 million impressions). ESPN, Adult Swim, and FX were three of the networks that generated the most impressions for PlayStation ads, while specific programming prioritized by the brand included SportsCenter, NBA basketball, and college basketball.

In second place is Nintendo with 499.3 million impressions generated from 11 commercials that aired over 3,000 times. Clocking in with over 80.8 million impressions was “Get Together With Great Games,” making it Nintendo’s most-viewed spot. The brand prioritized family-friendly networks including Cartoon Network, Nick, and Disney Channel and programming such as Teen Titans Go!, SpongeBob SquarePants, and The Amazing World of Gumball.

At No. 3: King, with 452.7 million impressions resulting from five ads with over 2,500 total airings. The brand solely promoted Candy Crush, with “Candy Crush Saga: Fearless Cat! Get That Sweet Feeling!” generating the most impressions (200.6 million). Among the networks generating the most impressions for King: CBS, ION, and TV Land; top programming included The Price Is Right, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

InnoGames takes fourth place with 132.3 million impressions generated by four ads that aired over 1,000 times. The most-viewed spot (48.9 million impressions) was “Develop Your City.” History Channel, FX, and Syfy were three of the networks prioritized by InnoGames, while American Pickers, Impractical Jokers, and Two and a Half Men were among the top shows. It was in the top 5 last month, too.

In fifth is uCool, again making back-to-back top 5 appearances. This time the brand had 58.6 million impressions from just two spots that aired 480 times and were nearly tied for TV ad impressions: “Heroes Arena: Conquer Your Battles” had 29.34 million while “New Hero in Town” racked up 29.34 million. The brand prioritized networks including ESPN, TNT, and TBS, and specific programming including SportsCenter, college basketball, and Impractical Jokers.