Cloud-based software platform empowers business owners to take control of their online business reputation on popular sites like Yelp, Google My Business, Facebook, and TripAdvisor.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 10, 2018–

Womply, the leader in front office software for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the public launch of Womply Boost, a complete online reputation management system for small businesses in any consumer-facing industry, including restaurants, salons, automotive shops, boutique retailers, hospitality businesses, and more.

Womply Boost helps small, local businesses respond to fundamental changes in consumer behavior so they can attract more customers in the age of local search and business review sites. Increasingly, consumers research local businesses on sites like Yelp, Google My Business, and TripAdvisor, relying on star ratings and customer reviews to inform their decisions about where to spend money.

Womply Boost empowers busy entrepreneurs to take control of how their business appears in these local Internet searches, increasing the likelihood that more customers will find their company, like what they see, and visit the store with intent to make a purchase.

“Millions of people are searching for local businesses every minute and looking to spend money,” says Womply Founder Toby Scammell. “Womply Boost makes it easy for busy small business owners to monitor their online presence, read and respond to customer reviews, and improve their overall online reputation so more customers find them.”

Womply Boost works by identifying the business’s “digital storefront”-or, its listings on various business review websites-and then aiding the owner or operator in taking control of how the company appears on popular consumer apps and in online searches.

Womply Boost provides alerts when something changes or needs attention, such as broken links, an expired domain, or new customer reviews. The platform also enables business owners to read and respond to all their reviews in one place and encourage their happiest customers to share their experiences through online reviews.

“Trust is the most valuable asset for any company, and small businesses are no exception,” Scammell says. “With Womply Boost, we’re helping entrepreneurs on Main Street ensure that the perception of their businesses matches the reality of the great products and services they provide every day.”

Womply Boost was previously rolled out in limited pilot to select businesses and is now available to any small business in any consumer-facing industry across the U.S.

To learn more about Womply Boost, request a demo or call (855) 540-9512.

About Womply

Womply is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider to small businesses and one of the fastest growing software companies in America. Our mission is to help small businesses thrive in a digital world. Every day we serve more than 100,000 small businesses across 400+ business verticals, in every corner of America. To learn more, visit http://www.womply.com or email info@womply.com.

