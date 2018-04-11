Giant Enemy Crab’s first-person shooter Due Process is the latest game to join publisher Annapurna Interactive’s roster of indie games. Ten players will face off in teams of 5, but unlike other shooters, it focuses on teamwork as a fundamental component. The game demoed recently at PAX East, and it will launch for PC on a to-be-determined date. Players can now sign up for a closed alpha that will be launching in the future.

Due Process is tactical, and teams will have a chance to scope out the landscape before busting in and cracking some heads. Like in Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six: Siege, one team starts off defending a building while the other attempts to breach the premises.

Unlike other shooters, it emphasizes teamwork over just getting headshots. A prominent feature is the planning phase where players discuss their next moves and draw directly on the map like a football coach strategizing before a big game. The maps are a combination of procedurally generated and hand-crafted, so the team will have to account for the environment as well as the enemy.

Giant Enemy Crab’s debut game is pretty different from the rest of Annapurna’s portfolio, which so far has titles like Giant Sparrow’s award-winning What Remains of Edith Finch, Jason Roberts’ stunning puzzler Gorogoa, Mountains’ mobile romance Florence, and Ben Esposito’s upcoming adorable Donut County where you play as a hole in the ground.